Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.68. 1,481,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,081. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

