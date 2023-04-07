Vance Wealth Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $185.06. 123,857,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,965,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

