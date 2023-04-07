Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP remained flat at $88.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 472,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

