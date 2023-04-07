Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 525,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $88.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

