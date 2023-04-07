Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.06. 73,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,986. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.