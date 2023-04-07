Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.88. 202,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,535. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $123.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

