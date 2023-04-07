Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

