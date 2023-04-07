Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,642 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

