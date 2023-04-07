Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 380,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,059,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 391,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 475,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

