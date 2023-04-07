Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,594,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.35. 1,316,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.18. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

