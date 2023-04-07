Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $379.88. 278,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,767. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $406.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.40 and a 200-day moving average of $339.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

