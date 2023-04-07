Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 7.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.88. 278,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,767. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $406.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

