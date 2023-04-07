Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Decreased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $203.59. 280,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,622. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $231.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

