Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.10. 468,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average is $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

