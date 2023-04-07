Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,008,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.