Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

