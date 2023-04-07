Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 766.5% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 66,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.80. The company had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.69. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

