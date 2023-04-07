Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.