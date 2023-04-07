Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

