Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.30.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

