Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 13,425 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,936. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

