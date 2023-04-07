Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.89. 1,730,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,221. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $284.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.87.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

