Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $18.98 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,616 shares during the quarter. Luminar Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 1.06% of Luminar Technologies worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,990,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,452. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

