Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,202 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $66.02. 3,807,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,701. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.