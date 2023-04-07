Velas Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00063121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,434,966,960 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,966,957 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

