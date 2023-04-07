Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $4.77 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00017108 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $70.71 million and $2.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,829,038 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

