Venus (XVS) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00017251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $71.46 million and $1.68 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,829,626 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

