Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,650 shares of company stock worth $2,408,871 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

