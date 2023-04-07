Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,363,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,488,556. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.