Victor Bradley Sells 5,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OR stock opened at C$22.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.86. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

