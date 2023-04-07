Victor Bradley Sells 5,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OR stock opened at C$22.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.86. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.27.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

