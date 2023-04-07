Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.7%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 43,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIDI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period.
The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.
