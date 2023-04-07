Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.7%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 43,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 27,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIDI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

