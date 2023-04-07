Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

