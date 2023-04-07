Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

