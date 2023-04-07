Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.