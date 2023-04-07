Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $99,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

