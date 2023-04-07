Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BATS:HELX opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.02.
Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Profile
