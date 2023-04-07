Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

