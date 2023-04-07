Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.