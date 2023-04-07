Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $622.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $612.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

