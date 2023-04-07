Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

CATC opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

