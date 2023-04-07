Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €124.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($143.48) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($140.22) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Up 1.4 %

EPA:DG opened at €107.16 ($116.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.80. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($96.52).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.