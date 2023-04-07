Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,761.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,301 shares of company stock worth $32,046,048 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

