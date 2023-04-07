Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6199701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

