Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.65 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.37.
Vista Gold Company Profile
