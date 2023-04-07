VRES One Day Volume Reaches $563.00 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a market cap of $89.32 million and $563.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,949.80 or 1.00019025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03406322 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $388.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.