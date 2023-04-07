Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 721.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,870 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

