Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.13.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.03. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

