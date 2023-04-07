WAM Active Limited (WAA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 20th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
WAM Active Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 116.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About WAM Active
Read More
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.