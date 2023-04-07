Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 606,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,637. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.