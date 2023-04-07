WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.11 million.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $178.61. 162,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average of $170.84. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in WD-40 by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

